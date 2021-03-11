Kelly Rowland's son does the most incredible Steve Irwin impersonation – watch The singer gave birth to Titan in 2014

Kelly Rowland gave birth to son Titan in 2014 and the little tyke has certainly grown up fast.

In an adorable new video, the former X Factor judge showcased one of her son's talents, as he displayed an impressive impersonation of the late naturalist and TV presenter Steve Irwin.

The star recorded her son in his bedroom, which is sure to be the envy of many a child around the world, as it featured an extensive magazine rack and knee-high dinosaur toys.

WATCH: Kelly Rowland's son has the best Steve Irwin impersonation

The room also had its own television set, sat upon a large wooden unit, and dinosaur track stickers going all over the wall.

Titan introduces himself as the famed naturalist, saying, "Let me show you some snakes," before moving over to a potted plant where a toy snake has been placed in the leaves.

Continuing his impersonation, the youngster adds: "This snake is highly venomous. They camouflage themselves like green vine snakes. Their camouflage is completely good."

Fans loved the video, and they were all saying the exact same thing when it came to his Australian accent. "His accent. Blimey, brilliant," wrote one.

Fans loved the youngster's accent

"Did Titan just become Australian? Lol," asked another, while a third said: "It's the accent, my little reptile boy."

Jessica Alba was among the people obsessed with the video, and she simply added: "The accent," alongside the laughing face, clapping and heart emojis.

Another joked: "Lmao he spent too many days in Australia. Gotta be honest, I swear his Aussie accent is better than yours."

One complimentary fan wrote: "Love the Aussie accent Titan! From this Aussie to you, an honorary Aussie, you smashed it! Steve Irwin would be proud!"

Many other fans complimented Kelly's parenting, with one fan writing: "This is top tier parenting," while another added: "His face is always shiny, give us his skin routine!"

The singer is a doting mother to two children

Kelly recently announced her own big news, revealing her own Just Fab collection – but this time with a twist.

The singer has worked with the fashion brand on numerous occasions beforehand, but this marks the first time that she has designed the looks herself.

The collection, which was inspired by Greek goddesses, included bodycon dresses with slits, ribbed body-hugging tops, tube tops, blazers, heels, boots and sneakers in pastels and neutrals.

Kelly announced the news on Instagram in a series of shots, featuring her, still pregnant at the time, modelling some of the looks alongside other models.

