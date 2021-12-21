Kelly Rowland melts hearts with romantic video with her husband This is so cute!

Kelly Rowland and her family are certainly in the festive spirit and the singer has shared several looks inside her home, but her latest clip melted hearts for a sweet reason.

The mom-of-two shared an adorable clip as she walked through her extravagant hallway as her husband, Tim Weatherspoon played the piano with some Airpods in. Tim was unaware that his wife was watching him as he played Dilemma, a song by Nelly and Kelly, until Kelly began singing the opening lyrics from the song, at which point he turned and beamed at his beloved.

WATCH: Kelly Rowland and husband share adorable moment together

In her caption, she teased: "Wait for it……" and it was clear from the response that her 12.1 million followers were blown away.

"No, I'm not tearing up at all," wrote one fan alongside a heart emoji, while a second commented: "This was so beautiful to watch."

A third questioned: "Now why did I get emotional when she started singing, love them?" while a fourth added: "You guys are couple goals."

Kelly's video also allowed her fans a quick glimpse inside her home, including her hallway, which had wooden flooring and some delivery boxes from last-minute Christmas buys.

Kelly and Tim shared a sweet moment

Inside the living room was a piano where Tim played as well as her beautiful Christmas tree that sparkled beautifully and cast a stunning shimmering effect across the room.

The former Destiny's Child singer previously shared an in-depth look at her tree, and it was as stylish as you'd expect, decorated with giant colorful baubles, extravagant lights and tonnes of quirky decorations.

The star's Christmas tree is beautiful

The star has had a whirlwind year after welcoming her second son, making Titan a big brother. The big change to the family was welcomed by doting big brother Titan, as Kelly revealed to E! ahead of baby Noah's arrival.

"He is over the moon about being a big brother. He has already named the baby," she told the publication.

The Coffee songstress gave birth to her son Noah on 21 January and noted the significance of that date when she shared the news on Instagram.

"On the 21st day, of the 21st year, of the 21st Century, Noah Jon Weatherspoon greeted us! We are truly grateful," she wrote at the time. "1•21•21, 8:13pm, 7lbs. 8oz 19in," Kelly continued, sharing the baby's time of birth and birth weight.

