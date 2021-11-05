Kelly Rowland sets temperatures soaring in stunning low-cut swimsuit The star celebrated her son's birthday on Thursday

Kelly Rowland paid tribute to her firstborn, son Titan, on Thursday and did so with a series of adorable pictures, including one of them hugging on a beach.

In the photo, the singer is wearing a gorgeous green leopard swimsuit, which features a plunging neckline, and is completely makeup-free as she embraces her son, who turned seven this week.

Other pictures are close-ups of Titan, whilst some cute videos show him kissing her son whilst he giggles.

"To My Favorite FirstBorn. HAPPY BIRTHDAY! Celebrating you is my heart's joy and I thank God for trusting me with a Soul as pure as yours, a heart as big as yours, and a spirit as incredible as yours! What a gift!"

Kelly and her son post for a sweet picture on a beach

She added: "I love you more than you could ever know! How did 7 get here so fast?"

Friends of Kelly rushed to react to the sweet post, with Ashley Graham, Ludacris, Ciara, and Delta Groodrem all leaving sweet birthday messages.

Beyoncé's mum, Tina Knowles, commented: "Our handsome Titan, Happy birthday."

Titan was Kelly and husband Tim Weatherpoon's only child for six years before they welcomed their second earlier this year, but according to the singer, Titan was excited from the beginning about becoming a big brother.

Kelly's son turned seven years old on Thursday

In October last year, the star told E!: "He is over the moon about being a big brother. He has already named the baby."

The Coffee songstress gave birth to her son Noah on 21 January and noted the significance of that date when she shared the news on Instagram.

"On the 21st day, of the 21st year, of the 21st Century, Noah Jon Weatherspoon greeted us! We are truly grateful," she wrote at the time.

"1•21•21, 8:13pm, 7lbs. 8oz 19in," Kelly continued, sharing the baby's time of birth and birth weight.