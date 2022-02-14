Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy showcases her dance skills during rare appearance at the Super Bowl The oldest daughter of Queen Bey and Jay-Z had the best time!

Beyoncé and Jay-Z made it a family affair on Sunday as they stepped out to attend the star-studded Super Bowl game with their oldest daughter, ten-year-old Blue Ivy.

The pre-teen was pictured throwing around a ball on the pitch with dad Jay-Z, dressed in a baseball cap, patterned T-shirt and leggings.

It looked like a great time was had by all, and in another image, Blue gave the thumbs up sign to her dad as he showed her his phone.

VIDEO: Beyoncé's daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi appear in star-studded video

Blue is the oldest of three children, and a big sister to four-year-old twins Rumi and Sir, who were absent from the event.

However, other famous offspring were at the game, including North West and her younger brother Saint, who were pictured alongside their dad Kanye West. Kate Hudson's son Ryder also enjoyed a day out with his mom.

Blue, Rumi and Sir are rarely pictured in public although their grandmother Tina Lawson did share a recent photo of herself with Blue on her birthday at the beginning of January.

Blue Ivy showcased her dance skills at the Super Bowl game

In November, meanwhile, Blue and Rumi made a rare appearance with their famous mom in her star-studded Ivy Park campaign, which also featured other well-known celebrity children, including Reese Witherspoon's kids Ava and Deacon Phillippe, and Natalia Bryant, the daughter of Vanessa Bryant and the late Kobe Bryant.

Beyoncé loves nothing more than being a mother and previously opened up about parenthood during a rare television interview on Good Morning America in 2019.

The pre-teen with dad Jay-Z

She said: "Being a mother, my family is my biggest priority. It's not many films that the parents can come and feel the way I feel about The Lion King, and feel that and pass that legacy onto their kids."

She also opened up about her surprise at finding out she was expecting twins in her Homecoming documentary in April 2018, which reflected on her headlining Coachella.

Blue Ivy with mom Beyoncé on the red carpet

The Formation singer said: "I was supposed to do Coachella the year prior, but I got pregnant unexpectedly. And it ended up being twins which was even more of a surprise to me."

While Rumi and Sir are still very young, Blue has been making waves in the entertainment industry in her own right, and has even got a Grammy under her belt, for Brown Skin Girl, the song she collaborated with alongside Beyoncé.

She has also narrated the audio book, Hair Love, by Matthew A. Cherry.

