Kelly Rowland unveils show-stopping Christmas tree inside LA home The Destiny's Child star lives with husband Tim Weatherspoon and their two children

Kelly Rowland has opened the doors to her impressive LA home in Sherman Oaks for a special reason.

MORE: Kelly Rowland sets temperatures soaring in stunning swimsuit

The Destiny's Child star took to Instagram over the weekend to share footage of her walking through to her living room to take a first-look at her Christmas tree.

As expected, the Christmas tree was incredibly stylish, complete with giant colourful baubles, quirky decorations and lights.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kelly Rowland shared a look inside her LA home to unveil her Christmas tree

The footage also gave a glimpse inside the mom-of-twos house, which was decorated with vibrant artwork.

MORE: Kelly Rowland sends fans into a frenzy in slinky leopard dress

READ: Kelly Rowland's pristine $3.45million family home revealed

A grand piano could be seen in the living room, while floor-to-ceiling windows gave lots of natural light inside the home.

Kelly lives with her husband Tim Weatherspoon and their two sons, Titan Jewell, seven, and baby Noah Jon, who was born in January.

A closer look at Kelly Rowland's Christmas tree

The singer has previously shared videos from the garden at their property too, which boasts a vast swimming pool and jaw-dropping views across the valley.

RELATED: Kelly Rowland surprises with unusual birth story of son Noah

As reported by Home Stratosphere, the residence boasts five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. It has lots of privacy for the couple as the farmhouse style building is concealed behind gates, and it also features an all-white modern kitchen and a private home cinema.

The Destiny's Child star lives in LA with her family

The beautiful family home has been a haven for Kelly and her family during the pandemic.

MORE: Beyoncé's mother celebrates baby news with best reaction as Kelly Rowland welcomes son

The star has had a whirlwind year after welcoming her second son, making Titan a big brother. The big change to the family was welcomed by doting big brother Titan, as Kelly revealed to E! ahead of baby Noah's arrival.

Kelly with husband Tim Weatherspoon

"He is over the moon about being a big brother. He has already named the baby," she told the publication.

MORE: Heavily pregnant Kelly Rowland wows fans with bare bump workout video

The Coffee songstress gave birth to her son Noah on 21 January and noted the significance of that date when she shared the news on Instagram.

"On the 21st day, of the 21st year, of the 21st Century, Noah Jon Weatherspoon greeted us! We are truly grateful," she wrote at the time. "1•21•21, 8:13pm, 7lbs. 8oz 19in," Kelly continued, sharing the baby's time of birth and birth weight.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.