Kate Hudson takes unexpected date to the Super Bowl – fans share disappointment over photos Fans were quick to point out something in the photo

Kate Hudson headed to the Los Angeles' Crypto Stadium on Sunday to watch the Los Angeles Rams be crowned winners of the Super Bowl – but instead of taking her fiancé Danny Fujikawa, the actress was joined by her eldest son, Ryder Robinson.

MORE: Kate Hudson dazzles fans with new hair and never-ending legs in new behind-the-scenes video

The 42-year-old proudly showed off several pictures of her and 18-year-old Ryder, who rarely features on her Instagram, and fans were delighted.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Hudson takes teenage son Ryder to the Super Bowl – and shares private box with epic singer

“Well that was an absolute blast,” she wrote alongside a picture that showed Ryder with his arms around his mum and celebrity stylist Jamie Mizrahi.

On her Stories, Kate also shared pictures of them on their way to the Stadium as well as videos of them at their private box, which they shared with Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry.

Kate shared snaps with her son Ryder

“Looks like you raised an amazing handsome young man, you're such an amazing mom!!!” one commented on the picture, whilst another added: “Love this family photo, so wholesome.”

Other fans, however, were left furious that the actress and her teenage son were seemingly not wearing masks despite the Los Angeles County rules ordering KN95 or N95-grade masks for outdoor events attended by large audiences.

Fans were quick to ask why Kate wasn't wearing a mask

“Where is your mask?” asked one, whilst another remarked: “No masks eh. Weird.” Others pleaded with the star to help them in their fight to stop children from wearing masks at school.

MORE: Kate Hudson resembles a goddess in figure-hugging outfit

MORE: Kate Hudson wows with unexpected performance with Jimmy Fallon - and she's so talented!

“I can't help but see no masks on you and your family. I 100% agree with your momma's post about the damage those in power have done to children. I don't care that you, and so many others at the game, aren't wearing masks but then it's way past time to unmask the children,” wrote one, whilst another added: “Can you please fight for our kids to stop wearing masks at school? love you! and hope more people stand up!”

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.