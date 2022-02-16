Lara Spencer models selection of swimsuits and bikinis to celebrate 'sunshine of my life' The Good Morning America host looked radiant

Lara Spencer wowed her fans with an array of sensational swimsuit photos - all in the name of love.

The GMA host, 52, took to Instagram with a series of sunny snapshots as she wished her husband, Rick McVey a very happy Valentine's Day.

Lara had chosen a selection of vacation photos in which she dazzled in a wardrobe's worth of swimwear.

From bold, patterned one-pieces, to colorful bikinis, Lara managed to look effortlessly chic in all of them.

She teamed her swimwear with stylish cover-ups and the TV host was beaming in all of the photos.

The post was captioned: "Happy Valentine’s Day to the sunshine of my life," and her fans commented: "Beautiful! I love that coverup!!! Beautiful couple," and others said: "You are the sunshine to so many."

Lara celebrated her Valentine's with several sensational throwback photos

More remarked on her fabulous physique and asked how she stays in such great condition.

Lara stays in shape with a mixture of exercise including tennis, which she is passionate about. She regularly shares photos of herself post-match and loves a good rally with friends.

"As a former athlete, I love the competition," she told Parade. "I play both singles and doubles and would play every day if I could!. I wish I had known about tennis as a kid. Unlike platform diving, it's a sport I can play for the rest of my life."

Lara is a former athlete

In addition, Lara is a keen swimmer and pre-fame was forging a career as a professional swimmer and diver.

She added: "I enjoy swimming laps. It's a great workout and also allows me to get into a meditative state so it's very relaxing. I love the quiet and the rhythm of swimming."

And when she's not on the court or in the pool she has another go-to form of exercise.

"I turn to yoga," Lara revealed. "Preferably in a warm room, during the cold months. I do yoga year round but find myself craving it more in the fall and winter."

