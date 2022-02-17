Louise Redknapp shares rare Instagram photo with lookalike mum Lynne

Louise Redknapp has proved her mum is her biggest supporter! Taking to Instagram this week, the singer shared a rare photograph of her rarely-seen mother Lynne promoting her latest line with Peacocks.

"Mum's had a borrow of my @peacocksfashion jumper," the doting daughter captioned the post, adding: "Looking good mum."

Over the past few days, Louise has been hard at work launching her new fashion range with the high street brand. She recently spoke to HELLO! about the collection, saying that the process of picking the items for the line is very authentic.

"My edit with Peacocks is great because I get to go in and look at a whole range, which is huge," she explained. "Then I just edit down the pieces that I would wear, things that I can see go with things, things that I think will suit people.

"I normally tend to be drawn to the more basics and the easy to wear pieces that you can style up to make your outfits work."

Refreshingly, Louise isn't too bothered about celebrities wearing her range. "For me, as great as it is to see celebrities in anything that you put your name to, I love it when I see people when I’m out and about in one of my edits.

Louise shared this sweet snap of her mum

"I was recently doing the 9 to 5 tour and on several nights, I saw one of my pieces on a guest in the audience, watching the show. That made me really happy, more than anything else."

The launch comes days after the sad passing of her Shar-Pei, Blu. Taking to Instagram last week, the former Eternal singer shared an emotional message.

"I am absolutely heartbroken that we had to say goodbye to our little girl Blu early this morning," she wrote. "I am going to miss you so much my darling girl, you're escaping through the fence, chasing the squirrels out of the garden, our long walks in the woods watching you run carefree, going upstairs when we say 'bed time' and getting on mummy's bed instead of in your own and most of all your kisses and cuddles every day."

She continued: "We'll miss you so much, sleep tight our gorgeous Bluebells. Love you forever Mummy, Chaz and Beau Beau's Xxx."

