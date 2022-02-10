Louise Redknapp shares emotional message with fans following sad death The former Strictly star's dog, Blu, sadly passed away this month

Louise Redknapp was left heartbroken this month after one of her beloved Shar-Peis passed away. Following the announcement, the former Eternal singer was inundated with messages from fans.

On Thursday, she took to Instagram to thank her followers for getting in touch, as she shared an emotional message. The star returned to work after the sad passing, and joined the team on Lorraine, and she wrote: "It was lovely to be back working today at @lorraine with my partner in crime @paulwhartonstyle always putting a smile on my face!"

She added: "Also I'd just like to say a huge thank you to each and every one of you that messaged me this week following my last post with the sad news about our gorgeous Blu.

"Your kindness really did touch me and my boys and of course Rudi who misses his sister so much so just want to say, thank you."

And as always, Louise looked super fashionable as she styled out a gorgeous white top, a pair of leg-lengthening jeans and some tan heels.

Her gorgeous long locks cascaded down her, and she added some extra glam to the look with an earring.

Louise returned to our screens after the sad death

Fans continued to flood her with supportive messages, as one penned: "As Anita Baker said 'You Bring Me Joy'! And that's what makes it so easy to spread that love to others whilst working with you. Thank you for being a trusted friend. Sending you all my love today and for every day of your life @louiseredknapp."

A second added: "Our pets are a big big part of a family. They know when you are happy, they know when you are sad, being honest they are your best friends. You have a bad day, they make it better. Thinking of you, your son's and your lovely dog Rudi."

But others were distracted by how stunning Louise looked, as one said: "You're looking more gorgeous every day," and another posted: "Looking beautiful Louise."

Louise had to say farewell to pet dog Blu

Louise broke the news of Blu's passing online, and in a heartbreaking message wrote: "I am absolutely heartbroken that we had to say goodbye to our little girl Blu early this morning."

"I am going to miss you so much my darling girl, your escaping through the fence, chasing the squirrels out of the garden, our long walks in the woods watching you run carefree, going upstairs when we say 'bed time' and getting on mummy's bed instead of in your own and most of all your kisses and cuddles every day."

She continued: "I wanted to share this with you because I know so many of you follow their insta page and loved seeing what Blu and Rudi were up to and loved them as much as we did.

"We'll miss you so much, sleep tight our gorgeous Bluebells. Love you forever Mummy, Chaz and Beau Beau's Xxx."

