Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella has long had an affinity for London, and has lived in Croydon with her husband, Max Parker, for a number of years now.

This week, the 29-year-old took to Instagram to share a rare personal video documenting her most recent weekend, which she had spent in Brighton - and teased some exciting news in the process.

"More art coming soon… promise," she wrote in the caption. "What do y'all get up to on the weekend?"

Bella is the daughter of Nicole and Tom Cruise; the former couple adopted Bella and younger brother Connor during their 11-year marriage. Despite their parents' fame, Bella prefers to keep a very low profile, as does Connor who lives in Florida where he pursues his passion for deep sea fishing.

Bella and Connor with their parents, Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise

Nicole previously told Vanity Fair. "Bella lives just outside London. You know, she really feels more English. We lived here for Eyes Wide Shut, Mission Impossible and The Portrait of a Lady. They both had English accents when they were little."

Nicole and Tom both went on to have more children. The Big Little Lies star shares daughters Sunday Rose, 13, and 11-year-old Faith Margaret with husband Keith Urban, while Tom has 15-year-old daughter Suri with his ex-wife Katie Holmes. The couple were married from 2006 until 2012.

Nicole respects her children's decision to stay out of the spotlight

Nicole very rarely speaks about her two eldest children. But in a 2019 interview with the Sun, she did speak about Bella and Connor's decision to follow their father into the Church of Scientology.

Bella now lives in Croydon with her husband

"Motherhood is about the journey," she said. "There are going to be incredible peaks and valleys, whether you are an adopting mother or a birth mother. What a child needs is love. They have made choices to be Scientologists. It’s our job as a parent to always offer unconditional love."

