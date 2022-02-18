Kelly and Matthew Stafford paying hospital fees as photographer breaks spine after taking a picture of the pair Video footage saw the Staffords ask Kelly Smiley to take a picture of the two together

Kelly and Matthew Stafford are covering the hospital bills for a Los Angeles Rams photographer who fell off the stage and broke her spine at the team's Super Bowl parade on Wednesday.

Video footage saw Kelly and Matthew ask Kelly Smiley to take a picture of the two together, but she stepped back and fell off the stage. Matthew was heavily criticized online as he simply turned around and walked away instead of helping; wife Kelly suggested later on social media that he was heavily intoxicated.

WATCH: LA Rams and Kelly and Matthew Stafford covering hospital bills for photographer who fell off the stage and broke her spine

"We have been in communication with Kelly Smiley since yesterday's incident and we are sorry for what happened," the Staffords and the LA Rams shared in a joint statement.

"As we told Kelly, we will be covering all her hospital bills and replacing her cameras. We wish her a speedy recovery."

A GoFundMe account was previously set up by one of the photographer's friends, started in order to "help cover Kelly's growing medical expenses as well as replace the camera gear that was severely damaged due to her fall."

It has raised over $48,000 so far and has since been paused.

Kelly and Matthew celenbrate the Super Bowl win

Smiley, a full-time photo editor for the NFL, later announced on social media she had suffered a fractured spine and broken her cameras as she retweeted the video of Matthew walking away from her.

The video saw her step back off the stage, and Matthew's mouth dropped open in shock before he appeared to tell wife Kelly to "take care of it".

Kelly, who wore a Rams blue blazer and backwards baseball cap, stood frozen in shock before she made her way to the edge of the stage to try and help.

Smiley had also posted an update on her Instagram account, sharing with her followers that she spent a night at a trauma center.

Kelly and Matthew were joined by the LA Rams and officials for a big celebration throughout the city after their win at the 56th Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals. They won 23-20.

