Amy Robach wows fans with 'amazing' pictures on adventure away from GMA Amy is visiting the Galapagos islands

Good Morning America star Amy Robach has shared pictures from her trip to the Galapagos islands, revealing that her 'new running buddies' are the sealions and iguanas she has spotted on her daily run.

"Just a 5 minute stroll from our hotel and wow, incredible wildlife on full display!!" Amy shared with fans in one post, before a second showed her taking a selfie in front of the animals, captioning it: "My new run buddies!"

WATCH: Amy Robach heads to Galápagos Islands for GMA

Fans loved the peek into her life, with one joking: "They won't keep up," and another adding: "That unknown lizard/dragon species is serving incredible side eye."

"Another amazing trip and experience. Looking forward to the week ahead that you’ll be sharing about," shared another.

Amy wore a red sports bra and black and white mesh baseball cap to keep cool on her morning run.

The Galápagos Islands is a volcanic archipelago in the Pacific Ocean and the TV host revealed in mid February that she would be visiting as part of the first-ever live broadcast from the location to all of America.

Amy found new running buddies

"Yes currently packing [laughter emojis] Adventure with us live all next week from…. The Galápagos @goodmorningamerica @abcgma3," she captioned her post earlier in the week, with fans and colleagues, and even her mom Joan, immediately congratulating and supporting her.

This isn't the GMA host's first foray into thrilling international expeditions, as just in November, she embarked on a week-long expedition to icy Antarctica.

Fans were shocked at the animals she saw, including a marine iguana (left)

A statement by the network at the time explained Amy's role.

It read: "Good Morning America sends GMA3 and 20/20 co-anchor Amy Robach on a one-week expedition to Antarctica, providing a firsthand look at global warming and what it foretells for our future."

She shared several breathtaking visuals from her visit to the bottom of the Earth, including videos of ice-covered oceans and penguins in the wild.

