Amy Robach reveals history-making adventure away from GMA you'll want to check out The TV personality previously went to Antarctica

Amy Robach is certainly living the high life based on her latest social media post, as she'll be departing Good Morning America studios for a thrilling adventure.

MORE: GMA's Amy Robach inundated with support after health update on Instagram

The TV host revealed with a promotional clip from GMA that she would be going to The Galápagos Islands for all of next week and be part of the first ever live broadcast from the location to all of America.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amy Robach showcases incredible abs during uneasy workout

The exciting venture would take her away from the comfort of her home and family, although if her last trip is to be believed, she might be accompanied once again by husband Andrew Shue.

"Yes currently packing [laughter emojis] Adventure with us live all next week from…. The Galápagos @goodmorningamerica @abcgma3," she captioned her post.

MORE: Amy Robach looks sensational as she takes to the stage in new birthday photos

Fans and colleagues immediately took to the comments to congratulate and support her, with Gio Benitez writing: "So excited about this," and her mother Joan commenting: "Looking forward to watching your amazing adventures!!"

Amy is heading off to The Galápagos Islands

A fan said: "Wow! Keep inspiring! Look forward to seeing your adventures," with another also adding: "Omg, will miss seeing you with the rest of the team on GMA3 with that being said excited to see and hear about your adventure."

This isn't the GMA host's first foray into thrilling international expeditions, as just in November, she embarked on a week-long expedition to the icy Antarctica.

MORE: Amy Robach leaves David Muir baffled in hilarious backstage video

MORE: Good Morning America pays loving birthday tribute to Amy Robach

A statement by the network at the time explained Amy's role. It read: "Good Morning America sends GMA3 and 20/20 co-anchor Amy Robach on a one-week expedition to Antarctica, providing a firsthand look at global warming and what it foretells for our future."

She shared several breathtaking visuals from her visit to the bottom of the Earth, including videos of ice-covered oceans and penguins in the wild.

Amy and Andrew traveled to Antarctica last year

The visit was part of a larger story on climate change that the reporters of ABC embarked upon, with co-star Ginger Zee also making her way to Iceland and the Maldives to report on similar issues.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.