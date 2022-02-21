Gwen Stefani shares incredible new video as she teases exciting announcement The No Doubt star has a legion of fans around the world

Gwen Stefani has been teasing an upcoming announcement for several weeks now, and her latest video got everyone talking.

The No Doubt star took to Instagram at the start of the week to share footage of herself from the neck up.

The singer moved her hands down her face, revealing a statement makeup look, complete with glittery eyeshadow and a bold red lipstick.

VIDEO: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton share rare insight into marriage

"Making magic," Gwen simply wrote alongside the post, which received over 40,000 likes in under ten minutes.

"I am so ready for this," one fan wrote, while another commented: "Magic in the makeup! So excited." A third added: "I cannot wait!" Many more simply commented with fire emojis, meaning "hot".

Gwen has given very little away as to what she is about to release, but has a link her in bio to a website titled Gxve.

Gwen Stefani shared an exciting video teasing some major news

It's been an incredibly exciting time for Gwen, who has not only been busy promoting her upcoming business, but has been having fun celebrating her family too.

Over the weekend, not one, but two family members marked their birthdays – with her brother Todd and son Apollo both sharing the same special day.

Gwen held an incredible party for her little boy on Saturday, and it looked like a fun time was had by all.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton with the star's youngest son Apollo

One person who's there to support Gwen during it all is her husband Blake Shelton, who she tied the knot to in 2021 following five years of dating.

Gwen reminded fans just how close they are after sharing a sweet video of her wedding reception to the country star to mark Valentine's Day last week.

Gwen with Blake and her sons

The adorable footage showed Blake doting over Apollo too, which didn't go unnoticed by fans.

"The way he loves your boys," one fan wrote, while another commented: "Very happy you found the cowboy who loves you and the boys so much."

The pair have a new house in Oklahoma, where they spend a lot of time, along with their home in Los Angeles.

