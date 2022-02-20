Luke Bryan's wife Caroline makes relatable revelation after returning home The American Idol judge lives with his wife in Nashville

Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline are always on the go, but love nothing more than spending time at home in Nashville.

And it's not just the couple who love being there, but their beloved pet dogs enjoy their company too.

In fact, their adorable pet dog Choc had quite the reaction when they got back over the weekend, as Caroline shared on social media.

VIDEO: Luke Bryan surprised on stage by wife Caroline

Alongside a picture of her with her beloved animals while sitting outside the front door with a glass of wine in her hand, she wrote: "I wasn't even home for 5 mins and Choc puked everywhere. Oh well… at least I had Chardonnay in the fridge."

Many fans were quick to comment on the post to express their concern for Choc, and to wish him well, while other dog owners could relate only too well.

Luke Bryan's wife Caroline made a relatable revelation about her dog's reaction to her returning home

"He's been holding onto the anxiety of missing you. Hope he feels better soon," one wrote, while another commented: "Poor puppy." A third added: "Oh no! Hope Choc is okay! He missed you!!" A fourth remarked: "He must have been really excited, my yellow lab always did this!"

Luke and Caroline live in a gorgeous home with their children and many animals. The house features a large living room, along with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Luke and Caroline with their son

The guest house, meanwhile, boasts a living room, kitchen, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a media room. A catfish pond is also on the grounds of the site.

The couple share sons Thomas and Tatum, and adopted their nephew and two nieces, Til, Jordan and Kris, the children of Luke's late sister Kelly, who died in 2007, and her husband Ben "Lee" Cheshire, who passed away in 2017.

The American Idol judge and his wife live in Nashville

Caroline opened up about adopting Til, Jordan and Kris during an interview with Good Morning America's Robin Roberts.

"You know, it was never something that he and I had to sit down and talk about. 'Should we take this on?' We just did that."

