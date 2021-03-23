Kate Garraway moves fans with touching wedding clip

Kate Garraway has shared a sweet clip of herself tying the knot with her husband Derek Draper in her one-off documentary, Finding Derek.

The pair looked blissfully happy as they exchanged vows in the throwback video and photo, as Kate opened up about their current very difficult situation, with Derek being in the hospital for over the last year after contracting COVID-19.

WATCH: Kate shared footage from their wedding

Fans have been hugely touched by the documentary and took to Twitter to discuss it, with one writing: "I am sobbing. I’m so angry at people who deny Covid, won’t wear their mask, won’t stay at home if they are unwell. Cannot stop the tears watching this. My heart breaks for them #FindingDerek @kategarraway is just incredible. Incredible."

Derek has been in hospital for over a year

Another added: "My heart absolutely breaks for Kate Garraway. I don’t know how she’s holding it all together."

Kate has shared several clips of Derek in the show, with one heartbreaking clip showing him in tears as he admitted that he is struggling to go on. In the documentary, the Good Morning Britain presenter tries to reassure her husband that everything will be okay, telling him: "I promised I will save you, and I'll find a way, but you just have to hang in there okay?"

Kate opened up about the difficult year

The documentary also hears from Derek and Kate's two children, Darcey and Billy, who opened up about their dad's condition.

Darcey said: "We've heard rumours that he'll get better before next year but we really don't know." When she is asked whether she thinks he'll be back for Christmas, she continued: "I hope so! But it might be hard because he might still be hooked up to things to help him survive... It's not scary in the way that it looks scary, but it's scary to think that we might lose him."

