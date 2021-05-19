Holly Willoughby's fans can't stop talking about her daughter's hair Fans were in love with the youngster's locks!

Holly Willoughby delighted fans by sharing a rare picture of her daughter, Belle, aged nine, and fans couldn't stop talking about one detail.

Hiding the youngster's face, the This Morning presenter posted the snap of her in a beautiful floral dress and wearing some black Grenson shoes.

"Walking in my shoes," the doting mum lovingly captioned the shot, adding a heart and shoe emoji to the post.

But fans all noticed one detail in the adorable post, and that was the young girl's beautiful flowing blonde hair.

"So cute and what beautiful hair," one fan wrote, while a second added: "Hasn't her hair grown lots. Beautiful Belle."

A third enthused: "Wow, look at that hair," while a fourth said: "Omg how beautiful is her hair?"

One fan even compared the youngster's flowing locks to the fairytale princess Rapunzel, who was famed for her long hair.

Fans noticed Belle's long hair

Holly is very protective of her brood, rarely posting pictures of her kids, and never allowing their faces to be shown.

But earlier this month she gave a sweet shout-out to her eldest son, Harry, to mark his 12th birthday.

After she and Phillip Schofield closed the programme by listing what viewers can expect from the following show, Holly said: "And happy birthday, Harry, it's your birthday today. Happy birthday I love you!", before waving to the camera – how sweet!

At the beginning of the month, Holly posted an adorable snap of herself holding hands with her children ahead of her return to This Morning after the long weekend.

The 40-year-old wrote on Instagram alongside the photo: "End of a beautiful bank holiday... school bags ready by the front door... bath, book and bed for this lot... and mummy too... see you in the morning."

The mum-of-three rarely shares pictures of her brood

Holly is a lot more open about her gardening skills, recently revealing to fans that she had successfully grown a radish.

Alongside a selfie of herself triumphantly holding the vegetable, she wrote: "That's the face of someone who utterly embarrassed themselves on national TV over their lack of horticultural knowledge and yet has somehow managed to grow a radish... that is a radish right?"

The post came hours after Holly was left embarrassed when she spoke about her efforts to grow corn on the cob. She proudly told her co-host, Phillip, how chuffed she was to see green stalks sprouting.

Perplexed, Phillip said: "But corn on the cob grows off the plant." Falling into fits of laughter, Holly remarked: "Does it? Well I'm looking in the wrong place then. I thought it was like a carrot?"

