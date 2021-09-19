Holly Willoughby delights fans as she previews new job The This Morning star is keeping busy!

This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby took to Instagram on Sunday, where she hinted at some big news that got her many followers talking.

The blonde beauty shared a video which showed a moon and the words "Something is coming…" followed by an image of the star in a black jacket as she looked at the camera, followed by the words 'Wylde Moon'.

The mum-of-three didn't give any more information, simply captioning the clip: "Something is coming tomorrow… @wyldemoon [moon emoji]."

The initiative's website says only that it's a new company set up by Holly but her fans were quick to express their excitement nonetheless, with one commenting: "Sooo exciting!! Xx," and: "HOLY HOLLY!!!"

Another wrote: EEEEEK IM SO EXCITED!!" A fourth, meanwhile, kindly added: "Talk about being busy!!! Can’t wait until tomorrow… whatever it is, it’s going to be a success with you at the helm."

Holly has added a couple more strings to her bow recently, not only presenting This Morning and Dancing on Ice as usual but working towards the launch of her upcoming book, Reflections and now Wylde Moon.

The star is also a busy mum, sharing children Harry, 12, Belle, 10, and Chester, six, with TV producer husband Dan Baldwin.

The star revealed that she's launching a new business

Earlier in the week, Holly and Belle made a special trip to the Ashdown Forest – the inspiration for A.A. Milne's Hundred Acre Wood – where they stayed at the Winnie the Pooh-inspired house.

The star shared two photos from their adventure, one of Belle knocking on the house's door, and another which showed Holly relaxing on a swing set outside.

She wrote: "Yesterday… she made it… Deep in the Hundred Acre Wood in search of Pooh bear and dreams came true… Happy birthday Winnie the Pooh Thank you @airbnb @disneyuk #winniethepooh95th."

Holly's fans' comments included: "WOW, that's amazing just a little jealous," and: "You're so lucky to have gone there."

