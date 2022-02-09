Dylan Dreyer sparks fan response with backstage insight on the Today Show The Today host is fronting the Winter Olympics coverage

We're sure Dylan Dreyer and Sheinelle Jones would want to be covering the Winter Olympics from Beijing, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the pair are actually still in New York City.

And on Wednesday, the Today host gave fans a small insight into their coverage as she and Sheinelle wrapped up warm as they posed in the Today Plaza. The duo were decked out in all their thermal gear, with Dylan rocking a fluffy fleece, red leggings, boots, gloves and an adorable embroidered hat. Meanwhile Sheinelle styled out a blue puffer jacket, black leggings and a bobble hat.

WATCH: Dylan Dreyer has emotional reunion with Today co-stars

The pair's faces shone in the cold of the New York air, and the photo showed off their gorgeous surroundings with a black tiled floor and grey sofa.

Behind them was a section of the red carpet where Olympians will be introduced upon their return from the 2022 games.

The mom-of-three also revealed a secret about the studios, as she teased: "How do we stay warm on the @todayshow plaza?? Heat tube for the win!!! #behindthescenes."

Dylan and Sheinelle wrapped up warm

There was a huge fan response to the post, as one enthused: "Love that you guys are doing something different!! Love the outfits."

A second added: "You two are absolutely adorable!!!" while a third posted: "That's every soccer mom's dream!!"

However, some were a little concerned, as one commented: "Go inside! Not sure why they are making you do the show from outside," and another agreed: "I don't know which producer came up with this idea for y'all, but I am so sorry y'all have to be out in the cold like this. Silver lining - you all look amazing in your Olympic gear!"

Dylan is now a mom-of-three

Although Dylan is providing this coverage, she recently stood down from her time on Weekend Today in order to focus on her family, and she was overcome with emotion as she said goodbye to the TV program.

While standing in the snow, Dylan told viewers: "It's really bittersweet to step away. I just want to say thank you to everyone at Weekend Today who actually gave me a chance on this show.

"I remember when I tried out for this show and it wasn't really something I knew that was going to happen and then it just sort of for lack of a better word snowballed in the position it became.

"My goodness, I'm so grateful that Weekend Today took a shot on me and took a chance with me because it has changed my life. I've raised my whole family now here in New York City and I really don't want to step away but I don't think I can do six days a week anymore."

