Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis rocks waist-cinching dress in playful video with Giovanni Pernice The Strictly Come Dancing champion looked gorgeous as ever

Rose Ayling-Ellis continues to mesmerise fans as she and Giovanni Pernice take to the stage for the Strictly Come Dancing tour - and we're loving seeing clips of the duo backstage.

SEE: Rose Ayling-Ellis stuns in backless swimsuit in dreamy hot tub video

The reigning Strictly champion looked gorgeous on Saturday night in a playful Instagram Reel posted by makeup artist Summer Dyason. Rose donned a chic waist-cinching dress, complete with elegant puffed sleeves, a statement oversized collar and striking corset-style black belt.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rose Ayling-Ellis looks glowy and gorgeous in waist-cinching dress

The video showed the Eastenders actress wearing a red dressing gown and sneezing into the camera before unveiling her glamorous transformation.

Rose looked incredible as ever, rocking bouncy curls and a gorgeous bronzed eyeshadow look, glowy blush and subtle nude lipgloss.

MORE: Rose Ayling-Ellis stuns in skinny trousers on Strictly night out

READ: Rose Ayling-Ellis holds 'deep affection' for Giovanni Pernice - expert discusses relationship

Rose looked incredibly glamorous in the Instagram video

Fans were quick to react to the clip, rushing to the comments to gush over the 27-year-old star. "She's SO cool! She casts a spell over everyone she meets," wrote one fan, as another quipped: "Such a genuine, beautiful person she is!"

"Beautiful but also so humble. What a star she is," a third fan sweetly shared.

In a sweet behind-the-scenes video posted to Giovanni's Instagram Stories, the star looks radiant wearing the statement dress as she signs Strictly posters for fans.

"The best part of the day… annoying you @rose.a.e," Giovanni wrote, winding up his co-star as he tried to draw on her dress.

Giovanni revealed his playful exchange with dance partner Rose

"What is your problem?!" Rose snapped back, giving fans a giggle with displays of their playful relationship.

RELATED: Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis wows in skinny jeans with high ponytail

Rose made Strictly Come Dancing history in December last year after becoming the competition's first deaf contestant, going on to take home the Glitterball with dance partner Giovanni.

Their win on Strictly has not only gone down in history, but has been hailed for highlighting awareness for the deaf community. This year, the nationwide tour has a registered British Sign Language interpreter for every performance, making this the "biggest ever BSL accessible arena tour" in the UK.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.