Lara Spencer shares pride in daughter Kate following big achievement The TV star has two children

Lara Spencer took to Instagram to share a heartwarming story of her daughter, 17-year-old Katharine "Kate" Duff, and how she'd been able to overcome recent adversity.

The Good Morning America star shared pictures of her daughter playing ice hockey and a snapshot of hers with her junior varsity team, recalling the tough road it took to get there.

In her caption, she wrote: "Want to hear a great story? My daughter Kate had never played hockey before this year. In fact, she didn’t even know how to ice skate very well, if I am really being honest."

She then detailed how her daughter was interested in trying ice hockey before heading off to college for lacrosse, despite the fact the school only had one very competitive varsity team.

Lara then mentioned that Kate had the idea to put together a junior varsity team all on her own, adding: "Assembling a crew of first timers, the 'Mighty Gators' practiced hard, and learned, and laughed. A lot.

Lara congratulated her daughter Kate for her enterprising achievement

"They even had 3 real games. Yes, two of those were against middle school teams, and yes, they lost all three, but you would never know it from the smiles on these faces.

"Word spread quickly about this spirited bunch of happy hooligans and the games became crowded with fans cheering them on, because it was SO great to watch!

"SO congratulations Mighty Gators on your inaugural season, and thank you for all the fun. #teamspirit #purejoy #greenwichacadamy," she concluded.

"I love this so much! This is how sports should be in highschool. Thank you for sharing," one fan commented, with another saying: "This is a GREAT story #proudmommamoment."

Lara is mother to Kate and 19-year-old son Duff

Kit Hoover wrote: "Just OUTSTANDING," with a fan also adding: "Thank you Kate and Mighty Gators for reminding us that winning can mean many things and that laughter and memories last forever."

