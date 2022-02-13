Exclusive: Denise Van Outen reveals her dream celebrity to appear on The Masked Singer The TV presenter is joining the show's live tour as a judge

It is one of the most fun and outlandish shows on TV so when The Masked Singer's producers asked Denise Van Outen to be a judge on its upcoming live tour, it was just the tonic following her break-up. "I'm so excited. There's going to be really good energy. This tour is about having a good time. It's feel-good and fun," says Denise, catching up exclusively with HELLO!.

Putting any heartache aside after announcing the end of her long-term relationship with Eddie Boxshall last month, the 47-year-old TV presenter and West End star is looking forward to judging the first live stage version of the hit show.

Joined by regular host Joel Dommett and fellow celebrity judge Aston Merrygold, Denise will bring the show's mix of mystery and entertainment to ten arenas around the UK – and there's one celebrity in particular she would love to see behind one of the masks.

"Wouldn't it be fabulous if Adele took part?" smiles the 47-year-old star. "She has such great talent. Seeing as she's postponed her Vegas residency, you never know – she could be free for our tour!"

The tour will go to ten arenas around the UK and will see five characters from the TV series recreated on stage. "There'll be two celebrities who will sing two songs each and we've got to guess who they are," Denise tells us. "One of their identities will be revealed at the end of each show."

Denise adds that her daughter 11-year-old Betsy, whose dad is Denise's ex-husband, actor Lee Mead, is also a fan of The Masked Singer. "My daughter loves it, it's something we watch together," she tells HELLO!. "Betsy will come to one of the London dates. My mum and dad love it too and they're in their 70s! The joy of this show is that it's for all ages."

Denise is looking forward to The Masked Singer live tour

The show will bring some much-needed joy after a tough time for the former Chicago and Legally Blonde theatre star, who confirmed she had split from oil broker and DJ Eddie on 7 January in a heartfelt Instagram post.

"Over the past couple of months, there has been much speculation regarding my relationship with Eddie. It saddens me to confirm that we are no longer a couple," she wrote. "I had to make the difficult decision not to continue in our relationship. I will always treasure the good times we spent together, and the memories made."

The Masked Singer Live is on tour from 2 to 18 April. For tickets, visit: TheMaskedSingerLiveUK.com

