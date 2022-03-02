Robin Roberts pays sweet tribute to rarely seen GMA crew members The ABC host loves being on the daytime show

Robin Roberts has made clear how much she enjoys being part of the ABC family, and took to social media to pay tribute to some of the lesser-known members of her team.

The Good Morning America star shared pictures of a few members from the backstage crew who make the show all the more seamless for everyone involved.

Along with their shots, shown as a sneak-peek at an upcoming special in time for National Employee Appreciation Day on 4 March, Robin wrote: "National Employee Appreciation Day is this Friday but we couldn't wait to celebrate our crew behind the scenes.

"Their hard work makes it a joy to say those three magical words to America each morning. Click the link in my bio to see what they do when they're not here...wow! #GMAEmployeeAppreciation."

Despite the stresses of bad news from around the world and trouble in her personal life given her partner Amber Laign's health troubles, Robin often takes it upon herself to spread positivity.

Robin honored some of the crew members working behind the scenes of GMA

She recently did just that in a huge way by partnering with Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson to surprise a school teacher in Philadelphia.

Reporting live from the city to co-hosts George Stephanopoulos and Amy Robach, Robin said: "We're going to share some good news with everybody because a lot of people, George and Amy, are loving the show Abbott Elementary, which was inspired by the Philadelphia Public School system and its dedicated teachers.

"So this morning we are teaming up with the show's star Quinta Brunson, she's here to honor one of the incredible educators here at the Benjamin B. Comegys School."

She went on to explain that the special surprise was also being arranged by her co-host T.J. Holmes, who showed up at the teachers' home that morning.

The GMA star participated in a school surprise recently

"When T.J. Holmes is involved, you know it's big," she said. They were eventually joined by other students and staff as they decorated the school to surprise the deserving teacher, Miss Robinson.



