Robin Roberts wows in poolside photo with partner Amber to mark special celebration The Good Morning America star has been dating Amber Laign for 16 years

Robin Roberts often shares glimpses of her personal life away from Good Morning America on social media, and most recently posted a look at her snow-covered garden in Connecticut, where she lives during the weekends with her long-term partner Amber Laign.

However, while fans know a lot about the star, she prefers to keep her relationship out of the spotlight, and only rarely posts pictures of them together online.

Much to the delight of her followers back in the summer though, Robin shared a lovely picture of the pair soaking up the sun while posing by the pool during their vacation in Florida - which also happened to be Amber's birthday.

VIDEO: Robin Roberts celebrates partner Amber with show-stopping birthday cake

In the caption, the 61-year-old revealed just how special Amber was to her, and how her partner had been "overwhelmed" by the vast amount of birthday messages she had received.

She wrote: "Wishing my sweet Amber a very Happy Birthday! She keeps saying how overwhelmed she is by all the love she’s receiving from family and friends.

"I told her all the love & goodness she gives out every day to so many is being returned to her tenfold. Count my blessings every day to have this incredible soul in my life."

GMA's Robin Roberts paid tribute to partner Amber on her birthday

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "You are both so blessed! Happy birthday to your sweet Amber," while another wrote: "What a beautiful couple! Happy birthday Amber!" A third added: "Happy Birthday, Amber! It’s wonderful seeing you and Robin so happy."

Robin and Amber celebrated 16 years together in 2021, having first met after being set up on a blind date.

The couple live apart during the week, something Robin previously joked was a secret to their happy long-lasting relationship.

Robin and Amber recently celebrated 16 years together

The journalist opened up about her living situation in her book, Everybody's Got Something, in 2014.

She wrote: "Amber and I have been a loving couple for almost ten years now, but we choose not to live together. Maybe that's why we've lasted almost a decade!"

The GMA star met her partner on a blind date

While the TV star is based in Manhattan during the weekdays so that she is close to the ABC studios, Amber lives full-time at their home in Connecticut.

Robin joins her there at the weekends and also spends a lot of time there during vacations. Amber was Robin's rock during her devastating cancer battle and bone marrow transplant, and was her main carer during this time.

