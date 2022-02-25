Robin Roberts to take backseat from GMA following partner Amber's devastating cancer battle The Good Morning America star shared the news with her fans on Thursday

Robin Roberts shared the heartbreaking news of her partner Amber's breast cancer battle with her fans on Thursday, in a video shared on Instagram.

The Good Morning America star revealed that as a result, she would be stepping away from the show from time to time.

Revealing that she would be missing from the show to be with her partner as she begins her chemotherapy, as well as future ones, she told her followers: "I will be away from GMA from time to time like this morning as she starts chemo."

Robin explained that Amber had been diagnosed with cancer last year, but was now ready for the news to be shared out in the public.

"At the end of last year, Amber was diagnosed with breast cancer,” she stated. “She had surgery last month and this morning will begin chemotherapy.”

She continued: "Thankfully, the prognosis is good and we are so thankful to our family and close friends who have known this and kept it private until Amber was ready to share it with others."

The 61-year-old emotionally reflected on her own cancer battle, adding: "She and I have been together almost 17 years and have helped each other through our challenges, like my journey with cancer, it's my turn now to be there for her as she was for me."

The news of Amber's cancer diagnosis follows shortly after Robin marked an emotional milestone of her own.

Taking to Instagram at the beginning of the week, the star acknowledged that it had been nearly a decade since she made her long-awaited return to GMA after recuperating from her bone marrow transplant.

In 2012, Robin underwent a bone marrow transplant after developing myelodysplastic syndrome, a rare blood disorder affecting the bone marrow and sometimes referred to as preleukemia.

The television host shared a nostalgic picture of herself along with her co-hosts at the time, George Stephanopoulos, Sam Champion, Lara Spencer, and George Elliott.

Robin began her heartfelt post with: "Totally forgot until this popped up on my feed…" She went on to say: "9 years ago today I was blessed to return to @goodmorningamerica after my bone marrow transplant. Vividly remember what I said: 'I've been waiting 174 days to say Good Morning America!'"

Fans as well as fellow television hosts rushed to congratulate the star on the major milestone. Sam Champion admitted he got very emotional upon learning of the anniversary, and wrote: "This is the first thing I saw this morning… and I was pretty much overwhelmed. The emotions and feelings all came rushing back. The fear of your diagnosis, the difficulty of your recovery, the bond of friendship we all shared!"

Robin concluded her anniversary post with meaningful advice to all her fans and followers: "Reminder to all that this too shall pass." She routinely blesses her fans with advice on her Glam Fam series on Instagram, and today's was: "Dare to pray bold prayers, dare to ask for the impossible."

