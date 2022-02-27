Robin Roberts shares emotional new message as partner Amber starts chemo The Good Morning America star shared the heartbreaking news last week

Robin Roberts has been inundated with messages of support for both her and her partner Amber Laign, following the news of Amber's breast cancer.

The Good Morning America star told viewers of the ABC morning show on Thursday that she would be off from time to time as she supports her long-term partner, who has been battling cancer for the past year.

Since making the news public, Robin revealed that Amber was starting her chemotherapy on Friday, and has since shared a new message for her other half.

VIDEO: GMA's Robin Roberts gives a tour inside her Connecticut home where she lives with partner Amber

Taking to the couple's popular Instagram account dedicated to their beloved rescue dog, Lukas, Robin shared a photo of their pet pooch standing upright on the sofa with a stuffed toy in his mouth.

"Love you mommy... you've got this," the caption read, alongside a love heart emoji.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Sending prayers for your mom, she's got this!" while another wrote: "We are praying for your Amber." A third added: "Oh my goodness. The sweetest post ever. You will be Grace and comfort in the darkness for your mommy."

The beloved TV star addressed the sad news in footage taken from inside her GMA dressing room, where she regularly posts videos at the start of her working day.

Robin Roberts shared a heartfelt message to partner Amber ahead of her chemo

She began: "I will be away from GMA from time to time like this morning as she starts chemo."

Robin and Amber have been together for 16 years

Robin explained that Amber had been diagnosed with cancer last year, but was now ready for the news to be shared out in the public.

“At the end of last year, Amber was diagnosed with breast cancer,” she stated. “She had surgery last month and this morning will begin chemotherapy.”

She continued: "Thankfully, the prognosis is good and we are so thankful to our family and close friends who have known this and kept it private until Amber was ready to share it with others."

The couple with their beloved rescue dog Lukas

The 61-year-old emotionally reflected on her own cancer battle, adding: "She and I have been together almost 17 years and have helped each other through our challenges, like my journey with cancer, it's my turn now to be there for her as she was for me."

Robin and Amber have been together for 16 years and met after being set up on a blind date. While Amber is notoriously private, her famous partner often refers to her as "Sweet Amber".

