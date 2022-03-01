Robin Roberts asks for reassurance in emotional message following partner Amber's cancer diagnosis The Good Morning America star has been with her long-term partner for 16 years

Robin Roberts has penned a heartfelt message on social media following the news of her partner Amber Laign's cancer diagnosis.

The Good Morning America star runs a second account on Instagram that is typically a fun page filled with pictures of her rescue dog Lukas, but the latest post emotionally asked for reassurance via her four-legged friend.

The 61-year-old shared a picture of Lukas in their conservatory at their home in Connecticut, and wrote: "My role as a squirrel watcher has shifted to emotional support caregiver.

VIDEO: Robin Roberts shares rare glimpse inside her and Amber Laign's country home

"Duties include but not limited to - on the continuous look out, super snuggler, kisses- must give many kisses, sharing my favorite toys, staring intently into Amber’s eyes (This seems to be my best gift), and reassuring Robin @robinrobertsgma all will be OK and mama is in great hands…I mean paws."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "We are sending all the positive thoughts and prayers that your mamas give us on a daily basis," while another wrote: "Dogs love is the best energy." A third added: "Sending all my love."

Robin Roberts penned an emotional message on social media during Amber's cancer battle

Robin announced on Thursday that Amber had told her that she was ready for the news of her cancer battle to be made public, and so as a result, she was sharing it.

The beloved TV star addressed the sad news in footage taken from inside her GMA dressing room, where she regularly posts videos at the start of her working day.

She began: "I will be away from GMA from time to time like this morning as she starts chemo." Robin explained that Amber had been diagnosed with cancer last year, but was now ready for the news to be shared out in the public.

Robin and partner Amber Laign have been together for 16 years

“At the end of last year, Amber was diagnosed with breast cancer,” she stated. “She had surgery last month and this morning will begin chemotherapy."

She continued: "Thankfully, the prognosis is good and we are so thankful to our family and close friends who have known this and kept it private until Amber was ready to share it with others."

The couple with their rescue dog Lukas

The 61-year-old emotionally reflected on her own cancer battle, adding: "She and I have been together almost 17 years and have helped each other through our challenges, like my journey with cancer, it's my turn now to be there for her as she was for me."

Robin and Amber have been together for 16 years and met after being set up on a blind date. While Amber is notoriously private, her famous partner often refers to her, affectionately calling her "Sweet Amber".

