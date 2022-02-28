Robin Roberts shares uplifting news in surprise segment on GMA The Good Morning America host was live from Philadelphia

Good Morning America star Robin Roberts was absent from the New York studios on Monday's show for a very good reason.

Despite the on-going bad news in the media, Robin made sure to put a smile on viewer's faces at the start of the week as she surprised one deserving fan live on air.

Hosts Amy Robach and George Stephanopoulos cut live to Philadelphia from the ABC studios, where Robin was waiting at a school.

"We are going to change gears right now and go to Philadelphia where we have a big surprise for a very devoted teacher and her school as we close out Black History Month.

Robin is in Philadelphia for that," George explained.

Cutting to Robin, the 61-year-old told her co-hosts: "We're going to share some good news with everybody because a lot of people, George and Amy, are loving the show Abbott Elementary, which was inspired by the Philadelphia Public School system and its dedicated teachers.

Robin Roberts shared some exciting news on GMA

"So this morning we are teaming up with the show's star Quinta Brunson, she's here to honor one of the incredible educators here at the Benjamin B. Comegys School."

Robin went on to explain that the special surprise was also being arranged by her co-host T.J. Holmes, who showed up at the teachers' home that morning.

"When T.J. Holmes is involved, you know it's big," she said. A while later in the program, Robin, T.J. and Quinta were joined by other students and staff as they decorated the school to surprise the deserving teacher, Miss Robinson.

Robin is a much-loved co-anchor on the ABC news show

A heartwarming montage was then played as fellow staff members opened up about how generous Miss Robinson is, including going into her own pocket to help students, and exposing the children to important African American figures, not just through Black History Month, but all year around.

Students then appeared in the footage to thank Miss Robinson, as she then appeared into her classroom, where the school children were holding up signs saying "Thank you for being our teacher".

Quinta then walked into the classroom to surprise Miss Robinson, as she told her: "The whole show is dedicated to teachers like you. I hope you're enjoying all of this, everyone loves you."

GMA often surprise viewers on the program

Miss Robinson was then told by T.J. that $20,000 worth of books had been donated to the school, while a former student, Steven Briggs, made a presentation, telling Miss Robison that Wells Fargo were donating $40,000 to the school.

A truck full of classroom equipment from Staples was then parked outside the school building, while further surprises included a decorated school hallway that had been designed by local artists.

"This has been a great surprise, thank you to everyone who has made this happen," Robin said at the end of the segment, as the show cut back into the studio. "That's so fantastic," George said to his co-star, as Amy replied: "Congratulations Miss Robinson."

