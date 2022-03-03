Ruth Langsford lets her hair down as she dances away at Simply Red concert The star enjoyed a night out with a friend

Ruth Langsford enjoyed a fun girls' night out on Wednesday as she headed to the O2 in London to dance the night away at the Simply Red concert.

Whilst Ruth herself didn't post any updates on her Instagram, she did reshare several photos published by her friend Siobhan Lloyd, and it looks like they had the best night.

In one of the snaps, the mother-of-one can be seen smiling from ear to ear next to her friend, who is poking her tongue out. "SOOOO good to be out," Ruth wrote alongside it.

In a short clip, Ruth can also be seen pouting for the camera, "She needs a wee," joked Siobhan over the clip, to which Ruth replied: "SO badly!!!"

Ruth and her friend had the best time at the Simply Red concert

In the last Story, Ruth reacted to her friend's review of the concert, which she said was "simply amazing". "Bloody brilliant," sentenced Eamonn Holmes' wife.

Ruth's outing comes just days after she opened up about her marriage to Eamonn on Loose Women. The panellist revealed to her colleagues and viewers of the hit ITV show that her husband makes her feel "sexy".

Ruth joined her fellow hosts Coleen Nolan, Carol McGiffin and Kelle Bryan in a discussion that asked, 'Is it harder to feel sexy with age?'

Ruth recently revealed that Eamonn makes her feel sexy

When Coleen asked the broadcaster if she felt sexy, she responded: "Not all the time. I think if you have a partner that makes you feel sexy.

"Eamonn's always very complimentary, even though I'm bigger than I was and I don't always feel great about my body but he'll always be very complimentary," she confessed.

This isn't the first time that Ruth has gushed about her husband publicly. Back in 2017, she told the Daily Mail that Eamonn's sensitivity towards his ex-wife and children at the start of their relationship made her love him even more. "I thought it spoke volumes about the sort of man he was, the sort of father he was and the integrity he had," she said. "It made me love him more, not less."