Ruth Langsford looks uber stylish in stunning pair of skinny jeans The This Morning star is a regular on QVC

Ruth Langsford is always one of the most stylish ladies on television, especially when she's presenting on QVC, and she definitely had a killer look on Thursday evening.

The This Morning star looked so stylish as she rocked a pair of skinny jeans as she prepared to present two segments on the telly. The blue denim jeans fitted the star perfectly and her legs looked sensational as she stood next to a rack of men's shirts and jackets. She also wore plenty of other stunning items, including some strappy heels, a white top and fitted blazer.

As she left the studios, she swapped out her blazer for one in a lighter blue, before ditching that for a padded coat to brave the colder temperatures.

She didn't leave empty-handed, as she brought with her three tote bags in tan, taupe and orange and revealed that fans would soon be able to purchase them for themselves.

Ruth recently impressed her followers as ahead of an appearance on Loose Women, when she went and had her hair all touched up.

Ruth looked amazing in the jeans

The 61-year-old was also given a voluminous blow-dry - and she looked fabulous! "Cooked and ready to dry," she remarked, adding: "Blow dried and ready to spray."

There's no denying that Ruth has gorgeous blonde highlights, but anyone with coloured hair will know it can be difficult to keep it looking shiny and healthy, let alone preventing the dreaded split ends.

Back in 2020, the presenter revealed her clever trick for revitalising damaged hair on This Morning - and her favourite products. During the show's beauty segment, Ruth told hairdresser Michael Douglas that she loves to use an Olaplex treatment at home and that she's been thrilled with the results.

"It's [for] the highlights, and it's supposed to stop breakage... but definitely it helps with split ends and strengthening your hair," she said.

