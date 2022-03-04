Miranda Lambert surprises fans as she drops new music ahead of ACMs Country star Miranda released a 60-second long clip of the track called Strange,

Miranda Lambert has left fans over the moon as she dropped a snippet of a new song and showed off new, longer hair.

The country star released a 60-second long video to accompany the track called 'Strange', which begins at what appears to be the end of the first verse as she sings: "Couple hundred dollars feels more like change, yeah / times like these make me feel strange."

Miranda's iconic voice then continues: "Have a smoke / buy a round / get on a dayliner going anywhere bound. "Pick a string / sing the blues / dance a hole in your shoes / do anything to keep you sane / cause times like these make me feel strange, times like these make me feel strange."

The second verse then begins: "Country don’t twang / Rock and roll ain’t loud / Every elevator only ever goes down / Everybody’s lookin’ for a little cheap fame / Yeah, and times like these make me feel strange."

The video featured a snapshot of Miranda taken in a rolling field, as she wore a sequin tank top and a tan cowboy hat, with her blonde hair long and straight for a casual look.

The song comes after she took to Instagram to share a snapshot of herself brandishing postcards that appeared to feature a music studio and a belt buckle with the word 'strange' embossed on it.

Miranda rocked her blonde hair long and straight for a casual look

In her caption, she revealed that fans could enter for a chance to win one of the few postcards she had, and revealed that they are a “road map to something new."

The new song comes after she released 'If I Was A Cowboy,' both of which are expected to appear on her yet-to-be announced new album.

Miranda's postcard contest caused the entry website to shut down

On 7 March Miranda will appear at the Academy of Country Music Awards, where she is up for five awards, including a record-tying 16th Female Artist of the Year nomination.

The singer will vie for the award against Gabby Barrett, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, and Carly Pearce.

She is also nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year, where she is credited as an artist and producer, and Video of the Year.

