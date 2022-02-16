We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ali Wentworth sent shockwaves through her fanbase during the week as the television host revealed that she was releasing her own book.

The star shared the news on Instagram, sharing the front cover of the book, that has been titled Ali's Well That Ends Well. The memoir will deal with how Ali coped with the Covid-19 pandemic as well as lessons that she learned throughout. But as always the mom-of-two has added her own comedic twist to the title, so you can expect to be laughing out loud.

A synopsis for the book reads: "Like many, Ali Wentworth spent the pandemic seesawing between highs, lows, and baking an unnecessary amount of chocolate cake.

"Between binging every tv show in existence to conquering TikTok to becoming a (semi) empty-nester, Ali experienced her share of turmoil (including an early case of Covid), but she also grew a little, learned a lot, and found comfort in some unexpected people and places."

Ali had a low-key announcement for her new project on her Instagram feed, as she simply wrote: "Big book reveal!!!!! Coming May 10th! #AlisWellThatEndsWell. Pre Order via Harper Collins! http://hc.com/AliWentworth."

Her followers were overjoyed with the news, as one enthused: "CAN NOT WAIT!!!!" while a second added: "You did it!" and a third posted: "Congrats woman!!!"

The star's family will no doubt feature in the book

Many others took to the comments to say that it was "about time" that she brought out another book, and we now cannot wait until May.

Her publication is available for purchase through many retailers and can be brought for just $26.99.

Ali is married to Good Morning America star George Stephanopoulos and together they share two daughters, Elliott, 19, and Harper, 16, and the family are all bound to appear in Ali's book.

The proud parents recently shared their thoughts about their children marrying during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Ali's Well That Ends Well, $26.99, Barnes and Noble

Host Kelly Ripa excitedly posed the question: "A guy meets Elliott at school, and two months later says 'I'm in love with your daughter, I want to marry her'."

"Now?!" George incredulously asked, to which Kelly responded: "Now. At the Jefferson Hotel. What say you?" referencing the place where the GMA star asked his wife's father for her hand in marriage.

"I would say no," Ali instantly replied, continuing: "I've told Elliott and Harper, I was 36 when I got married. You don't buy the first car you see, you test drive a few cars first. I would definitely say no."

