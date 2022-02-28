Ali Wentworth is cheered on by viewers on Live as she details moment she confronted bad behavior The Go Ask Ali podcast star is stepping in for Kelly Ripa during her break

Ali Wentworth was Monday's stand-in for Kelly Ripa on Live with Kelly and Ryan, as she kept her seat warm alongside Ryan Seacrest.

The much-loved TV star began the show by opening up about a situation she found herself in over the weekend. Ali explained that during a visit to the dog park, she noticed some anti-social behavior involving a dog and a puppy, and she couldn't help but step in.

She said: "I don't know about you but I'm not a confrontational person which is probably why I have been married for 20 years.

"Usually, dogs in the park… there's heated things, it can get scary. But there was this couple walking their little Golden Retriever puppy and all of a sudden this dog came barreling over and attacked the puppy.

"Then the guy took his dog off the puppy and said: 'You've got to be careful when you have your dog on a leash, they get really aggressive'.

"He did this thing where he kind of turned around and walked away and I thought to myself 'Ali, don't get involved…' But it's my cause!"

Ali Wentworth filled in for Kelly Ripa on Monday's Live

"So I went after him and I said: 'Excuse me, I saw what happened and let me tell you something. Your dog attacked that puppy and I saw everything and it's not fair and how dare you victimize him…"

As the viewers cheered Ali on, she continued: "Everyone in the dog park started clapping and I had one of those moments. I've never been able to drop the mike but I dropped the leash and walked away!"

Ali with her husband George Stephanopoulos

Ali is the proud dog owner of Cooper, and often shares sweet photos of her four-legged friend on social media.

The author lives on the Upper East Side of Manhattan with her husband George Stephanopoulos and their daughters Elliott and Harper.

Ali and George with their daughters Elliott and Harper

Ali is a regular fill-in for Kelly when she's on vacation, and has a hectic schedule herself, balancing recording her popular podcast with writing and presenting.

Kelly, meanwhile, is believed to be away with her family. A source told HELLO!: "Kelly is taking a few weeks off for a much-deserved vacation. Their family plans quality time together in the month of March every year."

