Michelle Keegan just pulled off the most unexpected look on date with Mark Wright The Our Girl actress looked phenomenal

Michelle Keegan is one glamorous lady, and even when she's rocking a casual ensemble, the star still looks like a supermodel.

The star enjoyed a romantic date night with Mark Wright on Thursday night, and in photos obtained by MailOnline, she looked sensational in an oversized coat. The star looked amazing in the tan item, which featured long-line padding. And when she arrived at a sushi restaurant with her husband, she discarded the item to style our a khaki hoodie and tracksuit bottoms, alongside a pair of white trainers.

Mark, who wore a similar ensemble in black, proved to be the perfect gentleman to his loving wife, as he carried her coat and bag with him as they left.

The couple weren't alone for their meal out, as they were joined by Mark's mum Jacqueline, who made sure to wrap up warm in a white hoodie and pair of jeans, topped off with a striking scarf.

Mark and Michelle are currently living with the former TOWIE star's parents, while their house undergoes extensive renovation work.

Mark shared the news on Heart Radio, as he spoke about how he heard the news that his brother, Josh, and wife Hollie had welcomed their baby one month prematurely.

"The other night my brother Josh and his amazing wife Hollie gave birth to a son, a month early actually, quite premature but he's absolutely beautiful," he said.

"What an experience though, I don't know if you’ve been through it, been an uncle or an aunty for the first time, it's just overwhelming, quite surprising, shocking but in such a beautiful way."

Of his living situation, Mark divulged: "Me and my wife actually are at my mum and dad's, we're staying there at the moment, whilst we're renovating our house.

"My mum was on her way to the hospital because we heard that Hollie was going into labour and me and my wife were in bed and my dad was in his bed upstairs. It was just us in the house because my sister stayed at my other sister's house, anyway there's loads of us!

"We were laying in bed and we got the news in a Whatsapp group which is the beauty of having social media, my brother said, 'He's here!' Me and Michelle, we ran up to my dad in his bed, we were like, 'Can you believe it?' He was buzzing, he was like, 'Go downstairs and pop a bottle. I've done it with all you kids when you were born, so got to do it again.'

"I was like, 'Well Dad, not quite the same, we're your children, this is your grandchild, but if you want to start a new tradition, you'll be doing it another however many times, opening bottles of champagne at 12:55 at night, or AM!'"

