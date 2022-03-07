Hoda Kotb announces return of her podcast as fans send love The NBC host will be back on your podcast services soon!

Hoda Kotb left her fans extremely excited on Monday morning when she revealed that her original podcast was coming back for a second season.

With an Instagram post featuring the cover of her podcast Making Space, the Today Show host shared that the second season would be premiering in just about a week.

She excitedly wrote: "Coming soon!!! Season 2 of Making Space, wherever you get your podcasts," and fans immediately took to the comments with congratulatory words for her.

"Absolutely love this podcast!!!! Cant wait for season 2," one wrote, with another saying: "Congrats Hoda on season 2!!"

A third sweetly added: "CONGRATULATIONS HODA!! Second Season of this Podcast, Yay, plus all the upcoming guests you mentioned on the H&J show this morning, I can't wait!!"

The TV personality launched her podcast in September of 2021, a space for people "on a journey of self-discovery and resilience of the human spirit," according to Today, and has interviewed figures like Oprah Winfrey, Maria Shriver, Sheryl Crow, and even co-star Jenna Bush Hager.

Hoda announced the return of her podcast Making Space

Hoda opened up more about the news on Today with Hoda and Jenna, as co-host Jenna said: "We have some huge news for y'all. Hoda's original podcast, Making Space, is back for a second season."

Hoda replied: "You guys, I can't tell you how excited I am about this. We have so many awesome guests lined up.

"And when you're done listening to these hours with these incredible people, I promise you you'll feel lighter and better, and they'll somehow solve problems in your own life."

As she revealed some of the upcoming guests, including Amy Schumer, Jenna shared her thoughts on the development, gushing: "You know what I love about it? It's you, it's you putting your heart out there with these other people.

The Today host first launched her podcast in September 2021

"To see Amy Schumer in that way, it's gonna be so interesting and we're so happy it's back."



