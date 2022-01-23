How Priyanka Chopra hinted that she and Nick Jonas were expecting The Bollywood star performed at the Jonas Brothers Family Roast

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas revealed earlier in the week that the two had become parents to a baby via surrogacy.

The happy couple made the baby announcement on Friday, writing: "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family."

However, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the Bollywood actress dropped a major hint about the coming good news quite a while ago.

The indicator comes from her set at the Jonas Brothers Family Roast, which first went live on Netflix back in November of 2021, having been announced the month prior.

As part of her set, Priyanka roasted her husband and his brothers, eventually also mentioning that she and Nick were the only couple without kids at that point.

She then said: "Which is why I'm excited to make this announcement. Sorry, babe. We're expecting…" to which Nick reacted with a look of shock and confusion.

Priyanka did, however, diffuse the tension when she concluded with: "...To get drunk tonight! And sleep in tomorrow," to which the relieved audience reacted with laughter and applause.

The couple revealed they had a baby via surrogacy

The Quantico star received rave reviews for her set at the televised special, which also featured cameo appearances from Pete Davidson, Lilly Singh, and John Legend.

She introduced herself before letting the trio have it, saying: "I am honored and so thrilled actually, and tickled to be here tonight to roast my husband, Nick Jonas, and his brothers whose names I can never remember."

The actress then took a stab at their careers before addressing the biggest point of discussion around their relationship, saying: "Nick and I have a 10 year age gap."

As the audience cheered, she talked about how he never got '90s references, then saying: "Which is fine, because we teach each other."

Priyanka took digs at her husband and his famous brothers

She continued: "He showed me how to use TikTok, for example. And I showed him what a successful acting career looks like," as the audience screamed.

