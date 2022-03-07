12 of the wittiest and most inspiring feminist podcasts you need to listen to right now Feel empowered with these inspiring women

Have you ever thought you should be more knowledgable about at feminism? In honour of International Women's Day, we have rounded up some of the most funny, witty, and inspiring podcasts that we should all be listening to right now. From powerful discussions to what's hot on the agenda, here are the perfect picks for feeling more empowered.

The Guilty Feminist

Since its launch in 2016, The Guilty Feminist has grown to become less of a podcast and more of a global phenomenon. With over 95 million downloads in six years, The Guilty Feminist - hosted by Deborah Frances-White - is part comedy, part deep-dive discussion, and part activism. Fans of this podcast will also be pleased to know that the podcast is going on tour this month!

The Receipts Podcast

The Receipts Podcast is a fun, honest podcast that will have you laughing and gasping all at once. The series is fronted by three girls who are willing to talk about anything and everything. From relationships to situationships to everyday life experiences, you can expect unadulterated girl talk with no filter.

Unleashed: The Game Changers

This brand new podcast series is hosted by single mother, entrepreneur and mid-life YouTube Influencer, Paola Diana – who is on a mission to empower women everywhere. She interviews some of the UK's most inspiring women about everything from politics to parenting and sex to business. From TV presenters to Olympic gold medal winners, disability campaigners to University lecturers, Paola has a unique gift that allows her guests to really open up and speak from the heart.

But It's Fine...

Conversations with women about when it's not [explicit] fine – it's a small phrase that doesn't really mean anything. It slips off the tongue with ease. But is it really as harmless as it seems? These are some of the questions hosts Laura and Lauren ponder and they are here to talk all about it.

The Big Hairy Podcast

This newly launched podcast is brought to you by clean beauty brand, thebeautyworX. It explores hair and the meaningful ways it's linked to identity, ethnicity and gender. Host Sarah Cawood speaks to a wildly diverse range of guests from drag queens to best-selling authors, celebrity wig-makers and body-positivity influencers, who share funny, moving, inspiring and thought-provoking stories about their hair.

In Should I Delete That?

In Should I Delete That? is loved by many! Alex Light and Em Clarkson explore the nuance that is often left out of the polarising conversations that take place on social media. It's a great listen as they dive deep into the grey area, talk to experts, tackle shame and have a laugh along the way.

The Narcissistic Trauma Recovery Podcast

This podcast is hosted by Caroline Strawson, a multi-award-winning Trauma Informed Therapist & Coach. Her passion is healing the hidden wounds of women specialising in the trauma after narcissistic and domestic abuse. The #1 iTunes podcast has over 1.3 million downloads providing support, education and awareness around self-healing, gaslighting, complex PTSD, attachment, co-dependency and surviving abuse.

What Do I Know?!

Last month, actress and philanthropist Gillian Anderson launched her first audio show 'What Do I Know?!' with Curio, the audio journalism app which seeks to inspire, question and challenge listeners. Although not quite a podcast, this fortnightly show guides listeners through a personally curated selection of narrated articles, exploring a range of human stories, covering social challenges, sexual liberation, phenomenal women and much more.

The Breakup Monologues

This podcast series, devised and hosted by Rosie Wilby, features a rotating cast of acclaimed performers and writers. In 2011, the comedian and podcaster was dumped by email... though she did feel a little better about it after correcting her ex's spelling and punctuation. Obsessing about breakups ever since, she embarked on a quest to investigate, understand and conquer the psychology of heartbreak. Mixing humour, memoir and science, she attempts to assimilate advice and ideas in order to not break up with Girlfriend, her partner of nearly three years.

BBC Radio 4 Woman's Hour

An hour-long news episode dedicated to women's issues, what's not to love? BBC Radio's Woman's Hour, which first aired in 1946, offers a much-needed view of current events affecting women around the world.

Push Your Peak

We are loving Wattbike's Push Your Peak, which is presented by journalist and athlete Louise Minchin. This one is for athletes that 'don't know their limits'. The series features a string of high-profile athletes and individuals who hold a remarkable story.

The Girls Bathroom

The Girls Bathroom is the podcast on everyone's lips. Not only is it constantly in the top 10 charts, but it has also reached 11.5 million listeners, and the show has even gone on tour. It has created an amazing community, allowing young girls to send in their dilemmas, with co-hosts and BFFs Sophia Tuxford and Cinzia Baylis-Zullo giving their advice and sharing their own experiences along the way.

