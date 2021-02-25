Kelly Ripa reveals surprising family plans for her and Mark Consuelos The couple have three children together

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are looking forward to their future together and they've got a surprise in store.

The couple have been married since 1996 and have three children together, Joaquin, 18, Lola, 19, and Michael, 23. But they're now making some new exciting family plans after their youngest's coming of age.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host, 50, has revealed she's already got retirement on the brain and she's hoping to spend it in a sun-soaked destination.

Talking to ETonline, Kelly said her and Mark have been scouting out the perfect retreat for once they hang up their career shoes.

"I am very excited that I am getting a jump start on this," Kelly said, before sharing she'll be taking her viewers on a virtual trip to her top three retirement destinations. "I am going to take a virtual real estate tour to go with our virtual show."

Kelly and Mark are making retirement plans now that they're children are all grown up

As for where Kelly and Mark want to move? Palm Springs, Austin, Texas, and Miami, Florida, are firm favourites.

It's clear the couple love the sun and Kelly said she can't wait to be able to travel more once COVID-19 restrictions are eased.

"I want to go to beaches. I actually want to go overseas. I would love to go have some really good Italian food," he says. "I would like to gallivant far far away."

They are eager to move somewhere warm

As for how Ripa's family travels, she notes, "I have to say that we, the Consuelos family, we like to go off the beaten path and we try to not have a schedule.

"We go where the people who live there go... We tend to ask local people, 'What do you like to eat? Where do you like to go?'... We are a bit spontaneous and nomadic when it comes to travel."

