Kelly Ripa makes surprising revelation about family life as she celebrates special occasion The Live with Kelly and Ryan star shares three grown-up children with husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa is a household name thanks to her incredible career, but above everything else she's a doting mom to three children.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star often shares snippets of her life on the ABC daytime show, and made a surprising revelation on Thursday's episode as she marked her youngest son Joaquin's 19th birthday.

The TV personality gushed about her teenager growing up quickly, and admitted it felt like only yesterday that he was born.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa shares touching story about her children

During the chat, she went on to tell Ryan that she had always wanted four children, a decision her husband Mark Consuelos "put a pause on".

She said: "Mark's rationale for everything — and it does immobilize all other discussions when your husband says this to you — 'You have three healthy children and a husband who loves you, what more do you want?'

"Literally he could get me to agree to anything by waving the 'three healthy children and a husband who loves you' flag over my head."

Kelly Ripa revealed she wouldn't have said no to another child

Kelly and Mark are also parents to children Michael, 24, and Lola, 20. Michael is an aspiring actor who graduated from New York University in 2020, while Lola is currently studying there.

Unlike his older siblings, Joaquin decided to venture outside of New York City for his further education, and in September he began his first year studying at the University of Michigan.

His parents have supported him by visiting several times since he moved out of home, and they also rented a home in Ann Arbor for several weeks to be closer to him too.

Kelly and husband Mark Consuelos with their youngest son Joaquin

Kelly and Mark are getting used to life as empty nesters and when they aren't busy working, they enjoy nothing more than spending time together at their beautiful home in Manhattan.

The couple have lived on the the Upper East Side of Manhattan since 2013, after purchasing it from fashion mogul Luca Orlandi and his wife, supermodel Oluchi Onweagba.

The house boasts some pretty impressive features, including its own elevator that takes the family up onto their rooftop garden, which boasts beautiful views of the city's iconic skyline.

