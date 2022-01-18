James Middleton opens up about difficult month with new family photos Nothing beats family

James Middleton took to social media to share that this month was one that he'd always considered quite difficult and opened up about why that was.

The Duchess of Cambridge's brother revealed that it was hard for him to match the jovial spirits of people around him when he'd suffered from clinical depression.

However, he then stated that he'd adopted a new mantra with the help of his dogs, to stop reflecting on the past or future and focus on the present.

WATCH: James Middleton shares heartwarming video of puppies

He paired his message with a series of photos of himself on a walk with his adorable brood and his wife Alizee Thevenet.

She lovingly looked up at him and posed alongside the pups as they were out walking them in the stunning English countryside.

His caption read: "My thoughts on January…I've always found January a very difficult month, especially when I was suffering with clinical depression.

"When everyone is setting new goals, laying down new ground rules and striving to become a better version of themselves, while some of us are just about surviving…

James opened up about his relationship with January with new family photos

"I have, however, set myself a new mantra which was inspired by my dogs… Don't spend every moment thinking of the one to come, or ones in the past.

"The past is imperfect, the future will be too, but now – we can do something about that. So right now… I'm going to take the dogs for a long walk hand in hand with my Wife."

No doubt James is doing better this January not only with the support of his dogs but also given that this is his first month as a newlywed.

Many took to the comments to praise James for his message, as one wrote: "Well said. I needed this reminder today, so thank you for sharing," and another added: "Dogs make everything better…"

James shares a close bond with his many pups

A third also said: "Sounds like a wonderful way to get through January! Unconditional love from the pups," with a heart emoji.

