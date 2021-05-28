Damian Hurley makes surprising confession about mum Elizabeth

Damian Hurley has given a rare interview and has made a surprising confession about his famous mum – actress Elizabeth Hurley.

Speaking to VOGUE this week, the 19-year-old opened up about becoming a model, bonding with Brooklyn Beckham over their godfather Elton John's sunglasses and what he and his mum get up to when no one is looking.

Damian and Elizabeth often delight their combined 2 million Instagram followers with flawless pictures of themselves in stunning outfits and incredible holidays, but now Damian has revealed it's not all as it seems.

"Both my mother and I are incredibly scruffy by nature. The second we're not being photographed, we revert to slobbery with alarming ease," he told the publication.

Elizabeth's only child also revealed his mum loves telling the story about the time he and David and Victoria Beckham's eldest child were caught raiding Elton John's wardrobe.

Damian has revealed he and his mum "revert to slobbery" when at home

"Our parents love to say that Brooklyn Beckham and I were caught raiding and trying on our godfather Elton John's sunglasses when we were extremely young."

Damian began his modelling career at 17, when he was still at school. Earlier this year, he signed with prestigious modelling agency IMG and has already bagged two campaigns with Pat McGrath's make-up line.

Following the exciting announcement, proud mum Elizabeth was quick to react to the news, commenting on his Instagram: "How quickly they grow up."

MG models also has the likes of Bella and Gigi Hadid, Barbara Palvin and Ashley Graham on its books, so it's safe to say that Damian is in good company!