Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian speaks out after being cut out of £180m will

Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian is being comforted by his family after news broke over the weekend that the 19-year-old has been cut out of his grandfather's trust, losing him an expected £180million in inheritance.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the teenager shared a stunning family portrait and wrote: "Grateful for my beautiful family, today and everyday Xx."

In the picture, Damian could be seen posing alongside his stunning mother, his grandmother Angela and his cousins – and fans had a lot to say about it.

Many followers praised Damian for the way he has handled the news, writing: "This is honestly the classiest way to handle this horrible thing that happened. So much respect." A second added: "Absolutely, you have an amazing family."

Others, however, were shocked at the family's genes and how good-looking Damian and his whole family are.

"Okay. There's some seriously good genes happening here!!" one remarked, whilst a second added: "So much beauty in one image, can't take it."

"Well, the gene pool here is on point," said a third, whilst a fourth asked: "Is this possibly the best-looking family ever?"

Elizabeth and Steve dated briefly in 2001

News that Steve Bing's multimillionaire father Dr Peter Bing has appealed the decision to allow Damian, and his half-sister Kira Kerkorian, 23, a share of Steve's fortune, on the basis that they were born out of wedlock, comes a year after his death.

On 22 June 2020, Steve was found dead in his luxury apartment building in LA's Century City neighbourhood. The film producer, who founded Sangri-La Entertainment and is perhaps best known for investing in films including The Polar Express and Beowulf, was 55 years old. He dated Elizabeth in 2001, and Damian was born soon after in 2002.