Jamie Redknapp's wife Frida reveals incredible figure in rare family photo with daughter Frida is a proud mum of five

Jamie Redknapp's wife has caused a stir with her latest Instagram post – which features a rare appearance from her daughter.

Frida Redknapp, who only welcomed son Raphael in November, showcased her incredibly toned stomach and abs in the snapshot, wearing lycra leggings and a crop top.

She can be seen stood in the reception area of a boxing gym with her arms around her daughter as they smile for the camera, post-workout. "Great [boxing] session with my girl," Frida wrote in the caption.

Husband Jamie was quick to show his approval, posting a boxing glove and a thumbs up emoji in the comments section. And Frida's followers were just as impressed. "Body envy …i have just 2 children what is your secret?!" one wrote, while a second remarked: "U look incredible."

Frida has shared a rare photo with her daughter

A third said, "Such beautiful ladies!" and a fourth noted: "Looking in great shape girls!!"

Jamie and Swedish model Frida started dating in 2019 and went on to tie the knot in October. Their son Rafael arrived on 24 November, with the proud dad announcing his birth on Instagram.

Jamie and Frida honeymooned in the Maldives with their baby son

"Meet Raphael Anders Redknapp, we're so in love, mum is doing so well too," he wrote alongside a photo of the tiny newborn. "We can't thank the amazing doctors and nurses at the Chelsea and Westminster enough. So excited for him to meet my boys."

Former footballer Jamie is also a father to sons Charley, 17, and Beau, 13, with his ex-wife, singer Louise Redknapp. The former couple were married for 19 years before their divorce in December 2017.

Jamie is also a father to Charley and Beau

Frida, meanwhile, has four other children from her marriage to American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie.

Jamie, 48, and Frida only recently returned from their honeymoon in the Maldives with baby Rafael, with the newlyweds both sharing photos from their idyllic getaway.

