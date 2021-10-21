Peter Andre hints at emotional reunion with parents - and daughter Princess reacts The star hasn't been able to see his family in Australia due to the travel ban

Peter Andre has hinted he will soon be reunited with his family, who are based in Australia. Over the past 20 months, the 48-year-old has expressed his heartache over not being able to see his elderly parents due to the various travel bans during the pandemic.

Taking to Instagram, the singer simply said they will be together again, "soon". Sharing a snap of his eldest two children, Junior and Princess, with their cousin and grandparents during a previous family holiday, Peter wrote: "Ah mum and dad…. Soon. [Australian flag and heart emojis]."

His 14-year-old daughter was quick to comment on how much she misses their loved ones, writing: "Awe this was ages ago I miss them loads." [sic].

Fans also shared their thoughts, with one saying: "Being forced apart from family is terrible. I hope it is not too long before you are all reunited." Another remarked: "Hope you get to see them and Debbie soon."

The Mysterious Girl star was raised in Australia but has not been able to visit his parents as much as he would like due to COVID-19 restrictions. Last year, he shared his worries about his mum and dad – who are both in their 80s – should either of them fall ill, and again shared how grateful he was that his sister was close to them.

Peter shared this throwback snap of his parents

Speaking to MailOnline, Peter said: "What if they need me? It is such an intense feeling… The only saving grace is that my sister is there."

Back in January, in his column for new! magazine, Pete had said his parents are his "main priority" this year. "My number one priority this year is to go and see my mum and dad in Australia, as I miss them too much," he explained.

"I'm anxiously awaiting the borders opening as it's been upsetting not seeing them, especially as my mum isn't very well."

He added: "I actually contacted the Australian Embassy because there are special circumstances whereby family members can fly over, but sadly I don't fit the criteria."

