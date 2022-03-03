Michael Strahan shares inspiring message during time away from GMA studios The Good Morning America co-anchor is a fan favorite

Michael Strahan has been away from the Good Morning America studios for the past few days, and fans are hoping to see him back very soon.

MORE: Michael Strahan sparks conversation with star-studded new photo

Although no reason has been given for the former footballer's absence, it is most likely that he is enjoying some time off.

While the TV favorite has been keeping a relatively low profile on social media, he did recently share an inspiring quote to motivate his followers on Instagram.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: GMA's Michael Strahan shares glimpse inside his New York home

The message read: "If you fear failure, you're already considering it an option." Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Love this," while another wrote: "Thanks I needed this." A third added: "All of this is so true, thanks Michael."

MORE: Michael Strahan goes public with surprising past struggles

MORE: Michael Strahan delights fans after revealing 'mystery woman'

Although Michael hasn't been on GMA of late, his co-stars Lara Spencer and T.J. Holmes have been keeping his seat warm instead.

Away from work, the star enjoys nothing more than spending time with his children. The doting family man is father to son Michael Jr. and daughter Tanita, who he shares with ex-wife Wanda Hutchins.

Michael Strahan shared an inspiring message on social media

He is also stepfather to Wanda's older son Dorian, who is has a close bond with. The sportsman shares youngest daughters, 17-year-old twins Isabella and Sophia, with ex-wife Jean Strahan.

MORE: Robin Roberts inundated with prayers as she shares health update

MORE: George Stephanopoulos receives outpour of support following incredible career news

The former footballer's home is situated in the Upper West Side of Manhattan, and he likes the fact that he can go about his day without being noticed.

Michael with co-stars Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos

In a previous interview in the New York Times, Michael opened up about living in the Upper West Side.

MORE: Michael Strahan causes confusion with sun-soaked vacation photo

MORE: Michael Strahan's jaw-dropping garage looks a millionaire's playground - see inside

He said: "I like the Upper West Side, because, being a father, I like the family feel to it. you see mothers with strollers, people walking their dogs. One thing I love about the neighbourhood, when you go into places, it's not like, 'Michael!' I'm another person who's just there."

The star often shares glimpses inside his home on social media too, which boasts everything from an open-plan living room and even a backyard.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.