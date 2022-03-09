Dianne Buswell's boyfriend Joe Sugg sparks marriage comments with latest post The Strictly Come Dancing stars are so loved-up!

Strictly dancer Dianne Buswell and her boyfriend Joe Sugg had the most romantic time during their trip to Australia on Wednesday, and many of the couple's fans saw it as a sign that the pair should tie the knot!

Taking to Instagram, YouTube star Joe uploaded some behind-the-scenes glimpses of the couple's boat trip where they spotted a dolphin swimming and frolicking with her calf.

SEE: Dianne Buswell shares baby 'obsession' in adorable new post

In photos from the lovely event, Dianne cuddled up to her partner and looked at him adoringly. Joe wrote: "Today was pretty special! [dolphin emoji] Full vlog of the day will be up on my vlog channel soon!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dianne Buswell melts hearts with adorable family video

While many of his followers shared their love for the shots, several on the social media site suggested that the holiday might be the perfect time to propose.

MORE: Strictly's Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg drive fans wild with gorgeous baby photos

SEE: Inside the Strictly Come Dancing stars' homes: Kai Widdrington, Nadiya Bychkova and more

"Pls get engaged, you two are perfect," wrote one, while another commented: "Are they not engaged yet???" "Am 50/50 he will propose at the end of the holiday," a third wrote.

The couple are currently enjoying a trip to Australia

Other fans also chimed in with the same sentiment, writing: "You need to marry that girl! X," and: "Joe!! Propose!!" The couple met in 2018 when they were paired on Strictly and confirmed they were in a relationship the following year.

Last year, they solidified their commitment by buying their first house together but they haven't been in any hurry to make marriage plans – although their fans have been convinced that a wedding is on the cards for some time.

Joe shared behind-the-scenes glimpse from the boat trip

Last January, Dianne teased fans when she tried out an Instagram filter designed to predict what the new year would bring.

The star sat patiently waiting for her result to pop up, and when it did, a bell rang and the words "Happily Married" appeared on her forehead.

Dianne looked stunned before mouthing "Oh," and then calling: "Joseph…" She then raised her eyebrows at the camera and burst out laughing.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.