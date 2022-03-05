Dianne Buswell shares rare family video ahead of new challenge The dancer is one of the celebs taking part in Freeze the Fear

Dianne Buswell and boyfriend Joe Sugg have been spending the past few days in Australia reuniting with Dianne's family.

And on Saturday, the dancer shared a beautiful family video ahead of her return to our TV screens soon. Dianne was one of the celebrities who took part in Freeze the Fear, which has already wrapped filming and is due on to air during Spring. The intense show will see Dianne, alongside seven other celebrities brave sub-zero temperatures and compete in gruelling challenges, all while under the guidance of extreme athlete Wim Hof.

Her family video was worlds away from this endurance test and set to the tune of Perry Como's Magic Moments, it gave the perfect insight into her life.

One clip saw the family having a sweet stroll that ended with the dancer's brother, Andrew, taking a small tumble into the grass.

The family then spent the day at the park, before dancing into the night at a beachside cabana, with Dianne being spun around the floor by Joe as well as her father.

Dianne had a great time with her family

In an emotional caption, she wrote: "The most magic moments. With everything that is happening in the world right now it’s moments like these I treasure and am extremely grateful for. I feel so lucky."

Her fans were similarly moved, as they penned heartfelt messages to the popular Strictly pro.

One said: "While material things are nice, it's moments like these, experiences with our nearest and dearest that make life magical. Thank you for sharing this with us."

The dancer met her niece for the first time on the trip

A second added: "Awwww how precious Di! Looks like you're all having the best time and that makes me soooo happy!! I know how much you all appreciate these times. Sending lots of love always."

While a third commented: "Oh my goodness that looked so beautiful, made me feel really homesick, in a nice way," and a fourth posted: "Missed seeing you both dancing together."

But one follower appeared to be a little disappointed as they lamented: "Legit thought we were gonna see a proposal at the end of this."

Joe and Dianne have been dating since 2018, with the couple moving in together in 2021.

