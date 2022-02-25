Strictly's Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg drive fans wild with gorgeous baby photos The Strictly pro became an aunt last year

Strictly Come Dancing pro Dianne Buswell and her boyfriend Joe Sugg are currently in Australia visiting Dianne's family, who she hadn't seen since last year.

And since her last visit, Dianne has become an aunt after her brother, Andrew, welcomed a baby girl, adorably named Zofia. On Friday, the pro dancer revealed that she had finally met her baby niece and took to Instagram to share some beautiful photos of the young girl. Two photos showed them cuddled up together on the beach, with Dianne rocking a gorgeous sunhat and Zofia sporting a pink bow.

Other photos saw Dianne's mum and father with the young girl, including one where her dad planted a kiss on the cheek of his young granddaughter.

But one sweet photo saw her boyfriend playing with Zofia on the sofa at the family home, pulling a funny face as she looked on.

The final snapshot saw the family together, with Dianne, Joe, her brother and his partner all smiling in a forest photo with Andrew holding his young girl.

Dianne was smitten with her baby niece

"I finally got to meet my beautiful niece Zofia and I'm in love," she enthused in an adorable caption.

Her post sparked a huge reaction amongst her fans, with her co-star Gorka Marquez, who is a father to a two-year-old daughter, writing: "So cute!!!", and Amy Dowden added: "Adorable."

Another commented: "This makes me so happy," while a fourth posted: "Aww so adorable I'm so happy for you hope you’re having the best time."

​​​​​​​Dianne and boyfriend Joe are visiting her family in Australia

Dianne has been sharing plenty of loved-up photos with her beloved since touching down in Australia with one romantic clip capturing the pair enjoying a beachside sunset together.

The couple haven't revealed if or when they plan to start a family together, but the Australian star did get a glimpse into her future with an Instagram filter.

She took to her Stories with the filter that playfully predicted how many children she would have, and she was shocked when it claimed that she'd welcome in five.

The couple started dating shortly after starring together in the 2018 series of Strictly, where they made it to the final and became firm fan favourites.

