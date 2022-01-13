Strictly's Dianne Buswell shares remarkable first picture taken with Joe Sugg The couple confirmed their romance at the end of 2018

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg are one of a number of couples who found love thanks to Strictly Come Dancing. And on Wednesday, the professional dancer was clearly feeling nostalgic as she uploaded their first ever picture taken together, prior to their romance.

Asked to show the first photo from her favourites album, Dianne remarked: "So I did mine wrong, I did my last pic, this is actually my first [heart emoji]."

She further elaborated: "This was the night of Strictly's launch show 2018! The start of Joe and Dianne [string of heart emojis]."

The lovebirds started dating at the end of 2018 after they were partnered up on the BBC ballroom show - and only went on to confirm their romance once the series ended. They often share updates and sweet personal photos with their social media followers, who frequently brand them 'couple goals'.

The throwback photo comes shortly after Diane, 32, made a rare comment about the possibility of having children with Joe, 30. She was having fun with a filter that predicts how many children you will have. When her result came up, it read: "You will have five children," to which Dianne looked surprised and added a stunned emoji as she tagged her boyfriend.

Dianne shared this throwback snap with Joe

Dianne and Joe also cleared up confusion that they were expecting a baby last year, after sharing their excitement that Joe's sister and Dianne's brother had both welcomed little girls.

Proud auntie 'Dot', as her family have nicknamed her, took part in an Instagram Q&A soon after and was asked by her followers whether she was "getting broody with all these babies arriving". Back in August, she was also asked if she wanted children in the future, to which she replied, "I do".

Although kids are not on the cards any time soon, the pro dancer and Joe bought a house last year - and Dianne exclusively told HELLO! that 2020 taught her "anything can change so play it by ear".

