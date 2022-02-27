Carrie Underwood gives rare glimpse into family life as she shares excitement ahead of new arrival The former American Idol winner lives in Nashville with her husband Mike Fisher and their two sons

Carrie Underwood has an incredibly busy career and is constantly on the move as she tours the country to perform at sell-out shows.

MORE: Carrie Underwood wows in micro-shorts as she reveals long-awaited news

But when she is at home, the country star enjoys nothing more than the slower pace of life.

The mom-of-two lives on a 400-acre farm in Nashville, where she keeps animals including chickens.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Carrie Underwood and Mike Fishers' love story

And over the weekend, the award-winning singer shared a rare glimpse into her home life after sharing her excitement at an egg that was about to hatch.

MORE: Country music fans go wild for Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert news

MORE: Carrie Underwood's bikini selfie is her most stylish one yet

"Someone is getting born today. Exciting day on the farm," she wrote alongside a picture of an egg.

The star also keeps cows and horses on her farm, which boasts an orchard too. There's plenty of space for her two young sons to run around too, and offers the family maximum privacy.

Carrie Underwood shared some exciting news from her farm

Carrie shares sons Isaiah, seven, and Jacob, three, with husband Mike Fisher. She's currently enjoying some downtime at home before returning to Las Vegas for the second part of her Reflection residency.

MORE: Carrie Underwood makes exciting announcement - 'I've been waiting a long time'

MORE: Carrie Underwood looks sensational in red hot mini skirt

The star excited her loyal fans on Wednesday after sharing the news of her upcoming return to Resorts World Las Vegas.

Alongside a montage showcasing some of her incredible stage looks, she wrote: "Only a few weeks until the return of #REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency!! Who’s ready? #CUinVegas axs.com/carrieinvegas."

The country singer lives with her family in Nashville

The show is Carrie's very first residency, and celebrates her greatest hits from over 15 years as an award-winning international star.

MORE: Carrie Underwood looks sensational in shorts and cowboy boots in captivating new photo

MORE: Carrie Underwood's $3M estate with husband Mike is 400 acres of perfection

Of her first residency, Carrie said: "It's such a special honor to be the first artist to perform on this incredible stage in a brand new, beautiful, state-of-the-art theatre at such an exciting new destination as Resorts World Las Vegas.

"I'm so proud of this show and so happy to finally get to share it with the amazing audiences here in Las Vegas."

Carrie is soon to be returning to her Las Vegas residency

It's been a family affair too, as the singer's sons and husband came to watch her perform during one of her final shows before the Christmas break.

MORE: Carrie Underwood surrounded by family as she marks special occasion

MORE: Country star Carrie Underwood announces celebratory news with her fans

Proud husband Mike shared footage of Isaiah and Jacob dancing to their mom's music, and it looked like a great time was had by all.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.